Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Free DLC And Double XP Event Available This Weekend

Activision is offering up a nine-item cosmetic bundle and holding a double XP event to make up for the Season 2 delay.

Activision has announced it is giving all Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players free DLC in an effort to thank fans for their patience over the Season 2 delay. Not only are players getting $20 worth of free content, but there is a double XP weekend happening.

The free content takes the form of the Forbidden Sacrifice bundle, which includes nine items in all. The bundle comes with a legendary operator skin, two legendary weapon blueprints, and a battle bass tier skip. Activision is also giving everyone 10 free battle pass tier skips. In total, this content would otherwise go for $20, Activision said.

Free is a nice price
To claim the freebies, all you need to do is log in to Warzone or Vanguard by 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on February 22.

"Whether it's levelling up new weapons, unlocking all the new content in the Season Two Battle Pass, or playing with friends over the weekend, this event is our way of saying thank you for playing the new season of Vanguard and Warzone," Activision said in a blog post.

As for the double XP event, this kicks off today, February 18, at 10 AM PT and runs through February 22 at the same time. This is being called a Max Double XP event--it includes double XP for progression, weapon XP, operator XP, battle pass XP, and Clan XP.

Season 2 was delayed to give the development teams more time to release further updates and optimizations for Vanguard and Warzone to get them into better shape. Season 2 eventually released on February 14--see the Season 2 patch notes here.

