Call Of Duty: Warzone And Modern Warfare Get High-Res Texture Packs

A new high-resolution texture pack is coming for Warzone and Modern Warfare players on PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The texture pack is the third to be made available, and players will receive an automatic prompt asking if they want to download it after the next update.

As reported by VG247, the pack is 8.4GB on PlayStation consoles, and while the size on Xbox Series X hasn't been reported yet, it's likely to be similar. With the file size of Warzone and Modern Warfare already incredibly large, players should make sure they have the space to spare before downloading.

File sizes on the recent Call Of Duty games have expanded so much that Activision recently had to warn players that Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War would no longer fit all together on a 500GB PS4 with all extra content installed.

The new texture pack "supports the most detailed textures for weapons and Operators," according to the description on the download page.

The texture pack is just for Modern Warfare and its battle royale spinoff, Warzone--despite the launch of a new season of Warzone based around Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The new season is running concurrently in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and includes an ongoing "Outbreak" zombie event. Check out the details of the Season 2 update here.