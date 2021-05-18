Call Of Duty: Warzone And Black Ops Cold War Trailer Shows Off Rambo And Die Hard DLC

Activision has released a new trailer for the '80s Action Heroes DLC coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on May 20 through the game's mid-season update. This new trailer focuses on John Rambo and John McClane, both of whom will be available in the game.

Presented with an '80s tone and vibe, the trailer also shows off Rambo's combat bow and what appears to be Nakatomi Plaza. Check out the trailer below to see more.

With the '80s Action Heroes DLC coming soon to Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile, it shouldn't be long until Activision formally shares more details on what's new. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

In addition to the Rambo and Die Hard DLC, the Zombies mode is also getting new content, including its first-ever main quest for the Outbreak mode.

Beyond that, Season 4 is expected to begin in June, while Sledgehammer Games will release its new premium game--rumored to be Call of Duty: WWII - Vanguard--later this year.