Call Of Duty Warzone And Black Ops Cold War Are Offering Double Weapon XP This Weekend

Activision has announced a double XP event for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Starting September 24 and running through September 27, everyone who plays Warzone and Black Ops Cold War (which have shared progression) will receive double weapon XP.

This double XP is for weapons only, it seems, and is not general double XP for levelling or double XP for the battle pass. As the tweet announcing this points out, double weapon XP can help you level up the dual-wield Sai weapon that you can unlock in "The Numbers" event right now.

Unlock the dual-wield Sai and level it up twice as fast!

Double Weapon XP Weekend starts this Friday. pic.twitter.com/2Q8TP0LuHA — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 22, 2021

For more, check out GameSpot's guide to how to unlock the Sai melee weapon (and get a reward of 5000 XP!) in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. This event only runs for two weeks.

Warzone And Black Ops Cold War Double Weapon XP

Start Time: September 24, 10 AM PT

September 24, 10 AM PT End Time: September 27, 10 AM PT

In other Call of Duty news, Sledgehammer Games has announced how it's changing Call of Duty: Vanguard following the recent beta, and there are plenty of changes inbound.

Warzone is set for a major change later this year when developer Raven Software rolls out a brand-new map, Warzone Pacific, that looks to be the biggest shakeup for the battle royale game to date. In addition to a completely new environment, there is a new anti-cheat system coming.