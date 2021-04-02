Call Of Duty: Warzone Adopted By Atlanta Braves For A Cool Opening Day Video

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular games on Earth right now, and Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves are using the game to promote the start of its 2021 season. For the team's opening day ceremonies, the Braves announced their starting lineup in a fun video that's inspired by Warzone.

The video runs down the starting nine as if they were squad members in Warzone, complete graphics and logos like "Press A to Start" that really sell it well. The music is very fitting as well to help make this video even more authentic.

It's a slick, well-produced video that has already tallied close to 500,000 views. The official Call of Duty account responded to it as well, saying it's a "homerun." Some people are now calling on Activision to release MLB players as Operators in Warzone.

The Braves ended up losing their opening day game to the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 3-2, but it's a 162-game season, so there's a lot of baseball left to be played.

It appears big changes are coming to Warzone, as a brand-new map set in the '80s was recently leaked for the battle royale game. The enduring rumor is that the current zombies threat spreading across Verdansk will get so bad that players will set off a nuke that destroys the map, ending the zombie problem and heralding the start of a new era for the game.

At the same time, Sledgehammer Games is reportedly getting ready to officially reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard as the new Call of Duty game coming this year. It's reportedly set in World War II, just like Sledgehammer's 2017 game, Call of Duty: WWII.

Black Ops Cold War, meanwhile, recently launched its Season 2 Reloaded update with new maps, modes, and weapon changes. The update also seemingly triggered the return of an invisibility glitch as well.