Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds New Anime Bundle, See The Items Here

Activision continues to add new cosmetic bundles to Call of Duty: Warzone, the latest of which is themed around anime. The bundle is called the Bitrate Banger Reactive Mastercraft.

The weapon inspection animation is particularly impressive and detailed. It triggers a sequence where the operator looks at the weapon before one of four music tracks begins blaring, which in turn prompts the soldier to begin dancing. Check it out below.

Anime Operator Skin for Polina... Confirmed ✅ pic.twitter.com/iwI2kMbNCV — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 10, 2022

The bundle includes nine items in all, including an operator skin, multiple weapon blueprints, a charm, a watch, an emblem, a sticker, and a player card. The weapon inspection animation has four different music tracks that can play. This bundle is available for Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard alike.

Outlandish and eye-catching cosmetic bundles are, of course, nothing new for Warzone. Before this, Activision released a skin bundle that let you dress up like Ghostface from Scream and even become Godzilla.

One skin that is not coming to Warzone is one that lets you become a dog. Activision originally planned to release this canine skin but removed it in the 11th hour amid accusations of plagiarism. "We apologize for the misstep," Activision said.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries See More

In other Call of Duty news, Activision has revealed the Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and announced Call of Duty Next, an upcoming event with details on Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and what's next for Warzone.