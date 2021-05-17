Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds Its Most Unique Gun Yet -- A Keytar, Basically

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have introduced some strange and unique DLC weapons before, but the latest one may take the cake. The new Music Legend Mastercraft bundle is now available in the games, and it adds a keytar gun that actually plays music.

As you can see in the video below, the "Shredder" weapon has a keyboard built into the side of it, with an on/off switch and various knobs also represented for the musical instrument/gun. You can trigger the gun to play a song, which includes an animation of your Operator playing a little jingle on the keyboard.

The Music Legend Mastercraft Bundle is available now in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone store. pic.twitter.com/z15eO6RZrc — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) May 16, 2021

The Music Legend DLC bundle, which costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points, also includes an Amped Up handgun, the Rockstar skin for Wolf, the Soul Searcher watch, and the Center Stage vehicle skin. The bundle also comes with the Riff vehicle horn, the Super Disco charm, and Battle Shredder emblem, and the Cultural Export calling card.

In other news, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile are set to expand in a big way this week with a mid-season update on May 20 that adds the '80s Action Hero DLC. This includes new skins for Sylvester Stallone as Rambo and Bruce Willis as John McClane from Die Hard. The Zombies mode is also getting new content, including its first-ever main quest for the Outbreak mode.

Beyond that, Season 4 is expected to begin in June, while Sledgehammer Games will release its new premium game--rumored to be Call of Duty: WWII - Vanguard--later this year.