Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds Fortune's Keep Extreme Mode With Higher Player Count

Call of Duty: Warzone has added a new mode that ups the ante. Fortune's Keep Extreme is now available in the battle royale game. What makes it extreme? That comes down to the player count rising from 40 to 60, which should mean faster and more frenetic gameplay.

Fortune's Keep Extreme, as its name suggests, is available on the new Fortune's Keep map. And it's only available this weekend, so anyone interested in checking it out should jump in soon before it's gone.

How about we turn up the heat a little bit with a 60 Player weekend exclusive Playlist?

Fortune's Keep Extreme is NOW LIVE! 🏰💥 pic.twitter.com/9HE7V9CPNh — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 8, 2022

Fortune's Keep is the latest Warzone map inspired by real-world locations in the Mediterranean. "We wanted this map to be timeless and feel like it could be a real location that you could visit. Narratively, there is also some great contrast in having an area that was once used to fight against pirates now taken over by a group of mercs and smugglers," Activision said.

The map is around the same size as Rebirth Island, and it also features PvE elements such as mercenaries dropping into the map from time to time to try to extract gold. The map has four main points of interest: the Town, Smuggler's Cove, the Keep, and the Winery.

It's already been a big and busy week for Warzone, as a July 7 patch made a series of weapon balance changes and more. Looking ahead, Season 4 Reloaded is expected to begin by the end of the month.

Beyond that, Infinity Ward is leading the development on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, both of which are scheduled for release later this year.