Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds Another Co-Developer With Toys For Bob

Activision's Toys For Bob studio, known for its work on the Crash and Spyro franchises, is now contributing to the ongoing development of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The studio said on Twitter, "Toys for Bob is proud to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty Warzone and look forward to more to come." Another co-developer, Raven Software, replied to the tweet, saying, "Glad to have you on the project with us."

Reporter Andy Robinson of VGC said on Twitter that he was recently told that "virtually every studio at Activision" is now working on Warzone.

Warzone is a juggernaut, with more than 100 million players. It reportedly brings in hundreds of millions of dollars from its microtransactions, so it is no surprise to see Activision bring on more co-developers to help keep the train running.

The game is also worked on by Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, Treyarch, and more. This type of setup is not uncommon in gaming, as Rockstar Games now puts multiple studios to work on one project.

Activision has said it is looking to grow the number of developers that work on each franchise, so, again, it is no surprise to see Warzone get another co-developer. Activision's hiring plans are so ambitious--the company has 2,500 open positions--that it believes it may be a struggle to find people to fill all these jobs.

All of the work on Warzone is being done alongside the development of this year's new premium game, which is believed to be Call of Duty: WWII - Vanguard from Sledgehammer Games.