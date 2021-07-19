Call Of Duty: Warzone -- 50,000 More Accounts Have Been Banned

Activision continues to stamp out cheaters from Call of Duty: Warzone. Developer Raven Software announced recently that it conducted two bans in Warzone in the past week, totaling more than 50,000 accounts in total.

"Targeting repeat offenders, and much more," Raven said of its latest ban waves. The developer also noted that it had "been a while" since the latest ban wave, so it's been a long time coming.

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update!



Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫



Targeting repeat offenders, and much more.

Activision has banned more than 500,000 accounts from Warzone for cheating and other offenses.

While cheating in a game at the scale of Warzone will always be present at some level, just by virtue of its size and complexity, Activision has said that it is working to better mitigate the problem. Some solutions include issuing daily bans and even rolling out hardware bans for serial offenders (as many exploiters will generate huge numbers of fake accounts on a single console to continue cheating).

In other news, Call of Duty: Warzone just increased its average time-to-kill, while the new Season 4 Reloaded update is out now.