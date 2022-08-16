Call Of Duty: Warzone 2, WoW: Dragonflight Release Dates Might Have Just Leaked

Release dates for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may have leaked, if an image that circulated on the WoW subreddit which reportedly showed global release times for a number of Activision Blizzard products is to be believed.

The since deleted image appeared to show internal documentation related to readiness for various upcoming Activision Blizzard launches, such as the recently announced release date of the pre-patch for WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Though random images posted to Reddit shouldn't be accepted as fact, there is at least some evidence to back this particular one up.

The reportedly leaked image as seen on Reddit, which has since been deleted.

Take, for example, the aforementioned release date for Wrath of the Lich King Classic's pre-patch. Though Blizzard has since announced the official date, this image was on Reddit several hours before Blizzard's announcement. The leaked image also revealed the official launch timing for Wrath of the Lich King Classic, 3 PM PDT, which was not public knowledge until Blizzard's announcement earlier today.

If the image is indeed legitimate, WoW players can expect to have their hands on the game's next expansion, Dragonflight, on November 28, with the game's pre-patch arriving roughly a month earlier on October 25. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could be launching November 16, several weeks after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. In addition to Warzone 2, the document lists a release of October 27 for something called "COD Cortez," which may the heavily rumored (and seemingly confirmed) DMZ mode for the upcoming shooter. The image also shows a prepurchase date of December 8 for Diablo IV, which may be tied to some kind of announcement at The Game Awards, if the image is to be believed.

Despite the fact that the image was at least partially validated by Blizzard's recent Wrath of the Lich King announcements, it's still odd that so many products (most without public facing release dates) all appear on the same document. It's best to take this leak, if that is indeed what it is, with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty fans won't have to wait too long to find out more information about the future of the franchise. A reveal event, titled Call of Duty Next, is slated for September 15. As for WoW's next expansion, Dragonflight is currently in alpha testing, with Blizzard having recently stated the title is still on track for a 2022 release.