Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Have "Groundbreaking Innovations," Coming This Year

Activision has reaffirmed that a new Call of Duty: Warzone game is in the works, and it remains on schedule to be released this year. As part of Activision Blizzard's latest earnings release on Monday, the company disclosed that both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone game are "proceeding very well" at this stage of their development cycles. As confirmed previously, Infinity Ward is leading the development on both projects, with assistance from Activision's network of studios.

"The new free-to-play Warzone experience, which is built from the ground-up alongside the premium game [Modern Warfare 2], features groundbreaking innovations to be revealed later this year," Activision said.

Activision first confirmed the existence of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in February, though the company at the time didn't say much about either game and still hasn't provided much in the way of specifics. As for Modern Warfare 2, Activision said it will be the "most advanced experience" in the history of Call of Duty. Activision spoke to a number of streamers and Call of Duty fan sites about Warzone 2, and you can check out the video below from JackFrags to learn more.

To support these projects, Activision said it continued to "rapidly expand" its development resources for the Call of Duty series during the first quarter of 2022. It's been reported by VGC that every Activision studio is contributing to the ongoing development of Call of Duty and its various live-service elements.

In addition to the Warzone sequel, Activision's new Solid State Studios team is making a new Warzone game for mobile.

This is all happening as Microsoft moves to acquire Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty franchise. Despite the acquisition, Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation and it could come to Nintendo Switch as well.

Activision Blizzard has come under pressure and scrutiny lately for its workplace culture and controversies surrounding its top boss, Bobby Kotick, who is accused of knowing about and covering up instances of sexual harassment and abuse. Kotick also threatened to kill someone, it's been reported.