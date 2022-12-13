Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 - Warzone Cup Event Start Times And Details

The mid-season update for Season 1 of Warzone 2 arrives on December 14, and the big update includes a new soccer-themed limited-time mode that lets players get on the field with some Rocket League-style action in the Warzone Cup. Here is everything you need to know about this very limited event.

When does the Warzone Cup begin?

The Warzone Cup is a limited time mode that begins with Season 1 Reloaded on December 14. The mode is only available for a short time, as the event concludes on December 23. The start and end times for the event will be at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

What is the Warzone Cup?

Call of Duty continues to celebrate the Men's World Cup with the Warzone Cup as a limited-time mode for Season 1 Reloaded. This mode brings two teams of three players to a soccer field to battle on ATVs.

Each player will drive an ATV as they attempt to dribble and knock a massive ball into the opposition's goal within an eight-minute time limit. After each goal, the ball and all players are reset to their starting positions on the field. The winner of a Warzone Cup match is the first team to score five goals, or the team with the most goals at the end of the five-minute time limit.

Call of Duty's Warzone Cup

Unlike traditional Warzone modes, the Warzone Cup lacks guns and killstreaks. Instead, each ATV is equipped with a pulse ability that sends a powerful burst of energy toward the ball or other ATVs. The energy pulse can be used to help redirect the ball for an offensive or defensive play.

Players also have two ways to disrupt their opponents on the field. If a player rams into an opponent at top speed, they destroy that player's ATV, temporarily removing them from the field and forcing a respawn. The second way is to use shock stick equipment. Players can pick up shock sticks around the stadium, which can be thrown at ATVs to temporarily disable their movement.

In other World Cup celebrations, three star soccer players can be purchased as Call of Duty operator bundles for use in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Here are all the details highlighted for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's mid-season update, which includes two new operators, the Chimera assault rifle, a new point of interest in DMZ mode, and Call of Duty's first-ever Raid.