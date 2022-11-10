Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Who Buy MW2 Will Get Extra XP Until October 2023

Activision has announced a special perk for those who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to encourage them to jump into Warzone 2.0. In a blog post, Activision announced that all Modern Warfare II owners will get "premium XP" in Warzone 2.0.

At the end of each Warzone 2.0 match, everyone who owns MW2 will get "additional XP" beyond the normal per-match XP. Activision did no specify the exact XP multiplier that will be in place, but the company assured everyone that it'll be greater than standard XP progression.

A "Level Up" trailer hyping up this promotion includes disclaimer text that specifies that this increased XP payout in Warzone 2.0 for MW2 owners is good through October 2023. As such, anyone who owns MW2 and plays Warzone 2.0 will level up faster than everyone else for a good amount of time.

Warzone 2.0 releases on November 16, which is also the day that Season 1 begins for both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. For more, check out what to expect from Season 1 in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

The original Warzone is being taken offline for 12 days, losing a lot of content, and dropping other features with the launch of Warzone 2.0, presumably in a bid to encourage people to play the new game.

Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, bringing in $800 million in three days and $1 billion after its first 10 days on the market. In 2023, Activision will have another "premium" Call of Duty release, but it might not be a brand-new game.