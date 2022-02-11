Call Of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Confirmed

As rumored, a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone and the next mainline game in the series, Modern Warfare 2, have been revealed. The news broke on Friday, first on social media.

According to CharlieIntel, Warzone 2 will be a "massive evolution" of battle royale, and it will run on a new engine. As for the mainline game, Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to the popular 2019 game.

BREAKING: NEW official Call of Duty 2022 details:

— Sequel to Modern Warfare 2019

— NEW ENGINE for MW2 and Warzone 2

— Game + New Warzone built together from ‘ground up’

— Warzone will be ‘Massive evolution of BR’

— ‘New Sandbox mode’

Stay frosty… pic.twitter.com/sGFnYWNTaY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

Activision had been teasing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, so the announcement is not a total surprise. What's more, Activision management previously confirmed new Call of Duty games were on the way after Call of Duty: Vanguard and the original Warzone missed the mark by some metrics.

Warzone 2

YouTuber JackFrags has new information on both games as well. Warzone will have "significant innovations," according to the report. No two matches should play the same, developers reportedly said. Warzone 2 won't be the "same old, same old," according to the report. Warzone 2 will have a new sandbox mode, too, but no details about it are available.

Modern Warfare 2

According to CharlieIntel, Modern Warfare 2 will be released this fall. Studio director Pat Kelly said it should be obvious that the team is making a sequel since the 2019 game sold 30 million copies.

Developing...