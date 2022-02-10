Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 May Be Announced Tomorrow

Infinity Ward seems to have acknowledged the rumblings that a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 announcement is imminent. The sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone is reportedly going to be revealed tomorrow, February 11.

Bloomberg recently reported that Activision Blizzard is currently working on three Call of Duty games, all of which are coming to both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Infinity Ward is supposedly working on a follow-up to 2019's Modern Warfare, Treyarch is developing a new game, and a sequel to Warzone is also in the works.

Industry leaker Tom Henderson followed-up this report with additional announcements for Warzone 2, tweeting that the "embargo for Warzone 2 releases [February 11]." He wrote in a separate tweet that Warzone 2 would come with Modern Warfare 2, adding that he hadn't been informed if that meant both games would launch the same day.

"Warzone 2 will come with Modern Warfare 2"

But it's unclear if that means day 1 as it wasn't specified. pic.twitter.com/ddjebnbPt1 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 10, 2022

According to Henderson, Infinity Ward also took lessons learned from the original Warzone to inform the team on how to go about developing Warzone 2. In a tweet, he says that his "developer friends" said that issues were created in the original Warzone when Infinity Ward tried to integrate Black Ops Cold War.

On February 3, Infinity Ward tweeted that a "new generation of Call of Duty" would be coming soon, implying a surprise announcement was due. Following Henderson's leaks, the developer tweeted out a very different message (embedded below) that seems to imply the surprise may have been spoiled.

Now, does that tweet confirm anything? No, of course not. But the implication is there. Also of note: Treyarch and the Call of Duty League are set to host a Match Preshow Ranked Play Roundtable on February 11 at 11:15 AM PT / 2:15 PM ET. That sounds like something that would make for a prime time to reveal something the Call of Duty community would be excited for, so perhaps the Warzone 2 announcement will drop just before or during the show. That's all speculation on our part, though.