Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Details Leak, Including Rainbow Six-Like Interrogation System

New details have come to light about Call of Duty: Warzone 2, including how the game may borrow a popular feature from Rainbow Six Siege.

Tom Henderson reports for Exputer that Warzone 2, or whatever the game is called, will include an "interrogation" feature. Similar to how it works in Siege, players will be able to interrogate downed enemies to reveal their teammates' location, according to the report. The animation takes about six seconds, the report said, so players will seemingly be vulnerable for a good amount of time, but the payoff for successful interrogations is seemingly significant.

Also in the report, it's mentioned that armor vests will be in Warzone 2, and they range from tier 1-3. Each tier allows players to equip more armor plates, which slot into the vest. Just like how it works in the existing Warzone, plates can break but vests do not.

Warzone 2 may also incorporate a bag system similar to the one in Escape from Tarkov. Bags can contain ammo, killstreaks, and weapons, and higher bag tiers provide additional storage space, according to the report.

The report goes on to say that Warzone 2 will have "Pro Perks," which are beefed-up versions of standard perks. These Pro Perks can be obtained by looting new locations called Strongholds, the report said. Strongholds are locations on Warzone 2's map that are protected by AI soldiers and contain objectives for players to complete as part of a meta-game system.

All of the information mentioned here is non-final and subject to change, the report said.

Warzone 2 is expected to be released in 2023, following the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this year. While Activision has announced the next Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, the publisher has yet to fully reveal both titles. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

