Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Trailer Out Now, Pre-Loading Begins

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is coming hot on the heels of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's striking success, and it's more of the battle royale action that fans have come to expect. Now, a release trailer set to Lynyrd Skynyrd's Free Bird shows off the new map's many thrills and spills, as well as a number of surprising changes to the formula. You can pre-load it now.

As expected, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free battle royale game that serves as an official follow-up to its successful predecessor. Warzone 2.0's new map is called Al Mazrah, and it's a desert environment with rivers, cities, and shanty-towns. It includes several locations from previous Warzone maps, as well as a revamped Gulag that's 2v2 instead of the usual 1v1.

Warzone 2.0's biggest addition is its DMZ mode, which is apparently an experience modeled after hardcore loot games like Escape from Tarkov. We've also seen rumors and Easter eggs point to a possible second map for the mode coming in the next few months, but that's far from confirmed at the moment. Since the original Warzone continued the story of the Modern Warfare reboot, we may see some developments on that front as well. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 comes out on November 16.