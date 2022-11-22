Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Notches 25 Million Players In Less Than A Week

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just a few days, but the free-to-play battle royale game has already managed some big numbers. As revealed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, over 25 million players played Warzone 2.0 in its first five days of existence. That's a lot of gulag time.

Thank you Call of Duty #Warzone2 players 💚 pic.twitter.com/gShG9I1fZl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 21, 2022

Even compared to Activision Blizzard's other games, that makes Warzone 2.0 a startling success. For example, Overwatch 2 notched 25 million players in 10 days, followed by 35 million players in one month. Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2 continues to be one of the most successful CODs ever, with $1 billion generated in revenue in 10 days. It also sold faster than any other game in series history.

Though Warzone 2.0 has enjoyed obvious success, it's also suffered from some significant technical issues. A particularly nasty glitch has caused some players to become invisible during matches, making them extremely difficult to kill. Similarly, a friends list bug prevented players from partying up with their friends, though there is thankfully a workaround. If you're looking for help with the new DMZ mode, check out our tips for beginners.