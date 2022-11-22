Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Notches 25 Million Players In Less Than A Week

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been a big success, finding dozens of millions of players in less than a week.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just a few days, but the free-to-play battle royale game has already managed some big numbers. As revealed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, over 25 million players played Warzone 2.0 in its first five days of existence. That's a lot of gulag time.

Even compared to Activision Blizzard's other games, that makes Warzone 2.0 a startling success. For example, Overwatch 2 notched 25 million players in 10 days, followed by 35 million players in one month. Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2 continues to be one of the most successful CODs ever, with $1 billion generated in revenue in 10 days. It also sold faster than any other game in series history.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Director Breaks Down Biggest Moments
  2. How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
  3. Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News
  4. Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2
  5. Guilty Gear Strive - Sin Kiske Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  6. High on Life - 25 Minutes of Gameplay
  7. Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters Duty Eternal Announce Trailer
  8. Tower of Fantasy Version 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth Trailer
  9. DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT – Bardock Battle on Planet Kanassa Gameplay
  10. Gungrave G.O.R.E Official Launch Trailer
  11. Evil West Official Launch Trailer
  12. Guilty Gear -Strive- Sin Kiske Starter Guide

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Though Warzone 2.0 has enjoyed obvious success, it's also suffered from some significant technical issues. A particularly nasty glitch has caused some players to become invisible during matches, making them extremely difficult to kill. Similarly, a friends list bug prevented players from partying up with their friends, though there is thankfully a workaround. If you're looking for help with the new DMZ mode, check out our tips for beginners.

Most Broken Guns In Call Of Duty: Warzone History, Ranked
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)