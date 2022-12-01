Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Is Getting A Metal Gear Solid 5-Style Extraction Balloon

A Call Of Duty dataminer has uncovered a Metal Gear Solid 5-style extraction balloon in the files of Warzone 2.0.

By on

Comments

Remember the delightful Fulton balloons from Metal Gear Solid 5, which let you rip soldiers and equipment into the sky with the push of a button? Well, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting its own version, and it's probably a lot more grounded than the imaginative MGS5 take on the concept.

As datamined by Reddit user Top_Scientist4578, it appears that this extraction balloon is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode, where players collect gear and try to escape the map. However, if you're killed before you manage to get back to base, you lose everything that you're carrying.

Presumably, players will be able to use these extraction balloons to send weapons and other items back to base without having to worry about putting them in jeopardy. The dataminer's screenshot suggests that the balloon will cost $2000, but that might change before it emerges in the game proper. If you need more tips for Warzone 2.0's beta DMZ mode, check out our beginner's tips.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has become one of the franchise's most successful entries ever in the past few weeks. Its monster sales have landed it at the center of Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard, as both US and EU authorities have announced investigations into the blockbuster deal. A recent report from Reuters indicates that Microsoft will offer PlayStation a ten-year licensing agreement centered on the shooter franchise in order to assuage claims of monopolistic business practices, but such a deal is not in place yet.

