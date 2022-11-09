Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Info: Third-Person Modes, New Gulag, And More

Ahead of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's release next week, Activision has shared more details about the next iteration of its popular battle royale game. In a blog post, Activision published a trove of details about the free-to-play game, and it's a lot to take in--here are the high-level points to know.

The new Warzone 2.0 map is called Al Mazrah, and it will have 18 major points of interest for players to explore. Warzone 2.0 also includes a new "experience" called DMZ. This is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where players fight alone or together with the aim of getting to the chopper to escape. On their way, players will take part in "faction-based" missions and side objectives, as they fight against other human and AI players before exfiltration at the end of the round.

Also in Warzone 2.0 are custom loadouts, which allow players to quickly access their loadouts from the traditional multiplayer mode. A new backpack system has been added to Warzone 2.0 as well, which Activision says is "fully integrated" for DMZ and "streamlined" for battle royale.

Additionally, Warzone 2.0 includes an updated Gulag. It will now be a 2v2 setup featuring randomly paired teams who need to work together to take down another team to earn a redeployment. Additionally, the new Gulag has an enemy called a "Jailer" who shows up in the middle of the gulag fight to "speed up combat."

Finally, Warzone 2.0 is adding third-person playlists, which marks a first for the battle royale series. These playlists won't be available at launch on November 16 but are coming sometime later during Season 1. Modern Warfare II's traditional multiplayer also includes third-person modes.

For lots more on what's new in Warzone 2.0, check out Activision's full blog post.