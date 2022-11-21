Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Triggers Plague Of Invisible Gunmen

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players are being killed en masse by invisible players, and they're not happy about it.

Blind ambushes are an unavoidable part of any battle royale game, but it seems that a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 glitch has taken that to its logical extreme. As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered a issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible.

The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may commonplace.

As of this writing, it's not clear what triggers this glitch, or if there's a way to counter it. So, if you run into it, we suggest emptying your clip randomly into empty space--other than that, there's not much you can do. Warzone 2.0 has been suffering from a number of technical issues during its launch period, including a nasty bug that prevents friends from partying up. If you're looking for a little more help to seize some victories in DMZ, check out our beginner's tips for that mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
