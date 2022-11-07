Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Gets New Artwork, More Info Coming Soon

The Call of Duty series is already riding high with the recent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and the franchise is set to continue to expand with the debut of Warzone 2.0 this month.

Ahead of the battle royale game's release on November 16, Activision has released a new teaser poster for the game that shows three soldiers preparing to jump out of a plane and onto the game's new map, Al Mazrah. An obscured look at the map can be seen in the background, though it doesn't give much away in terms of what to expect from the new playspace.

Welcome to Al Mazrah. Drop In 🪂

Play for free on November 16! #Warzone2 pic.twitter.com/dAIoayXTYX — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 7, 2022

According to CharlieIntel, Activision will announce more details on Warzone 2.0 this week ahead of the game's release on November 16. Like the original Warzone, which released in March 2020, Warzone 2.0 will be a free-to-play game supported by battle passes and microtransactions.

Warzone 2.0 will also include the new DMZ mode, but we don't know too much about it yet. Here's to hoping Activision opens the floodgates in terms of news and updates on Warzone 2.0 and DMZ soon.

The original Warzone will continue to be supported when Warzone 2.0 launches, but content from the first game may not carry forward since each game has its own inventory and progression path.