Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 and MW2 Friends List Bug Is Preventing Players From Partying Up

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 just dropped, but unfortunately teaming up with friends in the free-to-play shooter is currently a struggle. However, there is an alternate way to invite players to a party so you don't have to fly solo.

A bug is currently preventing players from accessing their friends list. Trying to access the social tab for Warzone 2.0 (or Modern Warfare II for that matter) simply brings up a pop-up that says fetching online profile, and then kicks players back to the home screen.

That makes grouping with players on different platforms (Warzone 2.0 is cross-play across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC) difficult, as you can't use the built-in invite features on platforms like Steam or on consoles to invite friends from your Activision friends list who may be playing on a different platform.

Thankfully, there is a fix hidden in Warzone 2.0's confusing user interface, as players on Reddit have discovered. In the upper right hand corner of the UI are various tabs for settings, notifications, and progression. The Channels tab (represented by the headphones icon) is where you want to be. There will be a pre-made party with you as the only member listed. Clicking that party and then selecting "invite to Channel" will bring up another form of the friends list that you can then invite players from.

In addition to major changes to Warzone staples like loadouts and the Gulag, Warzone 2.0 also introduces the new extraction-based DMZ mode, which sees players competing both against each other and taking on AI combatants in order to extract with as much loot as possible. For more information, be sure to read up the official Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 patch notes.

The arrival of Warzone 2.0 additionally revamps Call of Duty's seasonal battle pass, with a new combat map-like battle pass giving players more choices when it comes to unlocking items.