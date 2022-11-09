Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 And MW2 Adding Famous Soccer Stars In Modern Warfare FC Event

Activision has announced a new event for Call of Duty that will bring three of the world's most famous soccer/football players to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

The Modern Warfare FC event, as it's called, will begin later this month as part of Season 1. Three players--Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi--are coming to the in-game store as playable Operators. Neymar Jr. (November 21) arrives first, followed by Pogba (November 25), and Messi (November 29). Activision did not announce pricing for these new Operators, but the company did share a photo of what they'll look like in the game.

Neymar Jr., Pogba, and Messi are coming to Call of Duty

The Modern Warfare FC event will also included a limited-time "CODBall" mode and a "Support Your Team Pick'em" minigame, and more details will be announced later.

Activision is teaming up with these footy stars presumably in a bid to capitalize on the elevated interest in soccer/football with the Men's World Cup beginning this month. Pogba (France), Neymar Jr. (Brazil), and Messi (Argentina) are each competing with their national teams at the event.

With Warzone 2.0 releasing soon, Activision is making big changes to the original Warzone, which will be called Warzone Caldera going forward. Warzone 2.0 also overhauls the battle pass system, introduces a new map and Gulag, and much more.