Call Of Duty: Warzone -- 13,000 Accounts Banned In Latest Wave

Once again, Activision is taking aim at Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters. Developer Raven Software has now banned an additional 13,000 accounts from the popular battle royale game.

The studio did not elaborate on the specific nature of the offenses, but we can assume it's due to cheating or another form of bad behavior that Raven wanted to eliminate. This is the second ban wave in the past week, so Raven has delivered on its promise to continue to weed out cheaters and other jerks in the online shooter.

Another #Warzone banwave today.

Over 13,000 accounts banned.🚫

Keeping them coming! https://t.co/whFNbYHlWb — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 23, 2021

Trying to eliminate cheaters from Warzone has been an ongoing battle for Raven and Activision. The studio announced earlier this year that it had already banned more than 300,000 accounts, with new ban waves coming through regularly.

Warzone has many millions of players. With a game of that size and scale, some portion of the audience will be jerks who try to ruin the experience for others, and this has been and continues to be the case.

Activision is keeping busy trying to weed out jerks from Warzone and the company will continue to do so by implementing the following measures in the future:

Enhancements to internal anti-cheat software

Additional detection technology

Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement

Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue

Zero tolerance for cheat providers

Consistent and timely bans

In other Warzone news, the game's newest store bundles are now available, while a double XP event is coming up soon. Zombies continue to prove to be a threat as well.