Call Of Duty Veterans' Charity Expands To UK With New Black Ops 3 Content

The Call of Duty Endowment, a charitable fund that helps veterans into work after serving in the military, is expanding to the UK. The US foundation was set up by Activision CEO Bobby Kotick in 2009, and will now be helping British veterans find work.

Activision says the programme has already placed more than 37,000 US veterans into full time employment. It will now be looking to do the same in the UK, and is looking for partner charities in the region to help achieve this.

To help fund the UK programme, a new content pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops III is available now. The bundle--which includes an animated calling card and three rare supply drops--is available now, with all proceeds from UK consumers going towards the Endowment fund.

In other Call of Duty news, publisher Activision has teased more potential historical games after WWII. "I can't reveal things on the slate that are several years off," he said. "But no I don't necessarily see [Call of Duty: WWII] as a one-off; I think that World War II and historical settings more broadly are very rich territory, and I think there's every possibility that that could become an area that we explore more than once."

The upcoming World War II game's beta ended last weekend. Developer Sledgehammer has stated it will be incorporating feedback from the beta into the final game, which launches in November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.