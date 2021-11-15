Call Of Duty: Vanguard's UK Launch Sales Are Down 40% From Last Year

Call of Duty: Vanguard's launch sales in the UK are down about 40% compared to last year's title, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Physical sales are down about 26% while digital sales are down 44%, although this information isn't too surprising.

This data comes from GSD as reported by Gamesindustry.biz, which places Call of Duty: Vanguard as the second biggest game launch of 2021 in the UK, right behind FIFA 22. Call of Duty: Vanguard is still expected to be the best-selling game of 2021 in the US. Despite a pretty steep decline in launch sales from last year, it seems unlikely that Call of Duty is losing its luster. World War II-based entries have historically sold less than Call of Duty games set in the modern/near-modern eras and Call of Duty: Vanguard has had a middling critical reception. Treyarch developed games, like Black Ops Cold War, have historically been the best-selling titles in the series.

Call of Duty: Vanguard also releases in a shooter-heavy Fall, with Battlefield 2042 releasing on November 19 and Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta surprise releasing today. Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to get integrated with Vanguard on December 2 with Season One.

Despite the drop in sales compared to last year, Call of Duty: Vanguard still launched as the number one game in the UK for the week, beating out FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Mario Party Superstars. According to some leaks, Captain America and Indiana Jones might be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard in the future as skins.