Call Of Duty: Vanguard's Scheduled Weapon Balancing Delayed For Game Improvements

Call of Duty: Vanguard's previously scheduled December 9 weapon tuning pass has been delayed, as patch notes arrive for a small hotfix to address bug fixes and spawn adjustments. Sledgehammer Games says the weapon changes were postponed to maintain stability.

Originally, the December 9 update was meant to include multiplayer weapon balancing for Vanguard's tactical rifles, sniper rifles, and shotguns. Instead, the update now brings adjusted spawn logic to reduce spawn traps on Shipment and updates to the Mortar Barrage killstreak. Previously, the Mortar Barrage caused major visibility issues for players, but the update brings improved visibility by reducing full-screen smoke effects. As a result of the change, players need to be closer to the barrage to be affected.

This update should bring more stability to Vanguard as Sledgehammer Games says the "Server Snapshot Error" bug that resulted in players being kicked from matches has now been fixed. An update also arrives to the Clan feature, as banning users from Clans no longer results in an error.

Unfortunately, the patch notes don't provide a new date for the postponed weapon changes. This new hotfix follows up the December 8 launch of Vanguard's Season 1, which added new multiplayer maps, DLC weapons, and more Zombies content. Additionally, Warzone's new Pacific-themed Caldera map is now live for everyone with new playlists.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

Vanguard's Season 1 arrives as developers from Warzone studio Raven Software take part in a walkout in protest of surprise contract terminations within the QA team. Call of Duty content continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Shipment Adjusted spawn logic to reduce spawn traps



Stability

“Server Snapshot Error” bug that resulted in being kicked from matches has been fixed

Weapons

Shotgun shots now correctly hit the front of enemies wearing stowed shields

Clans

Banning users from clans no longer results in an error

Killstreaks

Mortar Barrage Improved visibility by reducing full screen smoke effects. As a result, players need to be closer to the barrage to be affected



UI/UX

2XP splash icons now appear when 2XP is set on specific platforms

Progression