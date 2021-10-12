Animal Crossing: New Horizons Roost Animal Crossing Direct Metroid Dread Boss Guide Best Cheap Gaming Laptop PS5 Restock Tracker Series X Restock Tracker
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Worldwide Reveal Set For October 14

Vanguard's Zombies mode is getting it's first details revealed on October 14.

Sledgehammer Games revealed that Call of Duty: Vanguard's Zombies mode will get a worldwide reveal on October 14 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST, which is the exact same time that Battlefield 2042 is revealing its new mode. The Zombies news was tweeted with a GIF that could possibly reveal one of the bosses that players are set to face in Vanguard's Zombies, as it looks like a menacing creature with four arms.

While leaks must be taken with a grain of salt, some leakers are suggesting that Vanguard won't have a standard round-based map, and instead the game will launch with a new mode that serves as a mashup of Outbreak, Onslaught, and round-based Zombies.

Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Additionally, Activision revealed a story trailer that highlights Vanguard's main cast of characters for the game. Players can further get to know Vanguard's cast in the recently announced Call of Duty: Vanguard comic book, which will focus on individual character backstories.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net. Vanguard will launch as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.

