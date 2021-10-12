Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Worldwide Reveal Set For October 14

Sledgehammer Games revealed that Call of Duty: Vanguard's Zombies mode will get a worldwide reveal on October 14 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST, which is the exact same time that Battlefield 2042 is revealing its new mode. The Zombies news was tweeted with a GIF that could possibly reveal one of the bosses that players are set to face in Vanguard's Zombies, as it looks like a menacing creature with four arms.

The #Vanguard Zombies Worldwide Reveal is coming 👀



Be there October 14 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM BST pic.twitter.com/bxaDKb2taD — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) October 12, 2021

While leaks must be taken with a grain of salt, some leakers are suggesting that Vanguard won't have a standard round-based map, and instead the game will launch with a new mode that serves as a mashup of Outbreak, Onslaught, and round-based Zombies.

Additionally, Activision revealed a story trailer that highlights Vanguard's main cast of characters for the game. Players can further get to know Vanguard's cast in the recently announced Call of Duty: Vanguard comic book, which will focus on individual character backstories.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net. Vanguard will launch as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.