Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will Conclude In Season 5 With The Archon Map

Call of Duty Season 5 is just around the corner, and Treyarch has confirmed the upcoming season will include "The Archon" as the final map for Vanguard Zombies.

Treyarch tweeted a Zombies teaser on August 15, saying "Koritfex must die. Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season 5 with The Archon." The developer included an image of the logo artwork for The Archon, which is a stone-style text with glowing red symbols. The tweet also added confirmation that this final map is going to be a traditional round-based experience.

Kortifex must die.#Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season Five with "The Archon." pic.twitter.com/Snyu6nN5hR — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 15, 2022

Since launch, the Zombies' Dark Aether storyline has focused on Vanguard operators working with Professor Krafft and others to stop Nazi commander Oberführer Von List, who used a mystical artifact to bond with the Dark Aether's God-like creature Kortifex the Deathless. Using Kortifex's power to reanimate the dead, Von List planned to use an army of the dead to win World War II. With Season 5's release, it sounds like the Vanguard operators are finally ready to bring the fight to Kortifex and stop Von List and his Nazi zombies.

Few details have been revealed about Season 5, but this looks to be the final season of content for Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Here we highlight all the details and rumors surrounding Call of Duty Season 5.

With Vanguard's year quickly coming to an end, it's time to look ahead to the October 28 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Here is everything we've learned about Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2. Even more information will be announced on September 15 during Activision's "Call of Duty Next" event, which will reveal Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and discuss details for Warzone 2 and Warzone Mobile.