Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Trailer Leaks Early By Accident

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies trailer has been leaked early through a YouTube ad, giving viewers a first look at the mode ahead of its official announcement later today.

Like the previously released teaser trailer, the video is set to a remix of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." The video showcases soldiers fighting against hordes of undead and ends with the proclamation, "A new chapter of warfare is about to begin."

Breaking: The Vanguard Zombies Trailer has gone live early as a YouTube ad, appearing for people on multiple different YouTube channels pic.twitter.com/Awrnuz3GnN — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 14, 2021

Vanguard's Zombies mode is not developed by Sledgehammer but instead Treyarch, the creator of the mode. The Zombies mode in Vanguard will act as a prequel to Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode. As such, it'll exist and operate in that same universe. As expected, there will be more Zombies lore to uncover as the next chapter of Treyarch's ongoing Zombies story continues through Vanguard.

Vanguard's Zombies mode will have some alterations and improvements to the core experience to improve things, but we don't know all the details at this stage.

Vanguard launches on November 5, and it might be the first in a trilogy. Writer Sam Maggs recently discussed how the hope is to be able to make Vanguard 2 and Vanguard 3.