Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies: All Upgrade Locations

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Zombies asks players to choose how they tackle each run. Want to go all-in on health so you can take the hits on the frontline? Or do you want to boost your movement speed so you don’t take the hits to begin with? Or maybe you just want to blast zombies with a shotgun and are sick of waiting for your gun to reload?

However you feel like playing, you need to find upgrade fountains to really make the most of it. There are five of these stat upgrade fountains scattered around the map and, depending on how you want to play, you will want to access specific ones early on. The fountains don’t move, thankfully, so once you know where to find one, it’s fairly straightforward to return to it.

But, if you find yourself forgetting how to get to the yellow glow of the Aethereal Haste fountain or can’t quite remember where the green Demonic Frenzy bubbler is, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll show you where each fountain is using landmarks and the minimap. First though, we should go over the upgrade stations that are accessible from the beginning of each run.

Pack-a-Punch, the Mystery Box, and the rest of the courtyard best

At the very start of each run, you have safe access to the center of the courtyard, where you can purchase guns, ammo, equippable perks called Covenant Abilities, gun upgrades, armor, and equipment. The screenshots below show what each of the upgrade stations look like and where they are located on the minimap.

The Mystery Box is as old as Zombies mode itself.

Gallery

As each run begins, you won’t have the cash needed for any of these stations. But, it’s worth familiarizing yourself with the layout before the zombies come flooding in later stages.

Upgrade Fountain locations

In the image gallery below, you'll find every Upgrade Fountain in the game to help you stay one step ahead of the horde. Every buff has at least two tiers / fountains and some have three. You'll want to locate all of them for the biggest bonuses.

Gallery

For more on the latest in the long-running series, don't miss our Call of Duty: Vanguard review.