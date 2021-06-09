Call Of Duty: Vanguard Won't Be At E3, Warzone Is Getting A Big New Pacific Map - Report

A new report has shed some light on Activision's plans for Call of Duty, and it includes skipping out on E3 2021 for the reveal of the rumored Call of Duty: Vanguard and major plans to shake things up with a new map for Call of Duty: Warzone later on.

According to VGC, Activision won't announce Call of Duty: Vanguard at E3 2021 this year, which is no big surprise given that Activision is not officially attending in the first place. In previous years, new Call of Duty games have been announced in April or May, and then shown off at either Sony or Microsoft's press conference at E3.

Instead, Activision is looking to announce Vanguard potentially through an in-game event inside Warzone, similar to how it revealed Black Ops Cold War through the battle royale game. For what it's worth, Activision management already confirmed that the reveal of 2021's Call of Duty game will happen later in the year than normal, so this tracks.

VGC also reported that the Sledgehammer Games-developed Vanguard will release across generations of consoles, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, in addition to PC. The release date will be sometime in November, according to the report.

It's also been claimed that Vanguard will have a campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes. The story takes place in the European and Pacific theaters of World War II, according to the report, which went on to say its narrative will dive into the origin of the allied special forces.

Vanguard will also be incorporated into Warzone, which is something Activision has already confirmed will happen. The VGC report said Warzone will get an entirely new map in an update that's said to be bigger and more substantial than the overhaul that came to Verdansk's map when it went back in time to the '80s.

The new Warzone map will launch around the same time as Vanguard releases, according to report, and the map will reportedly be set in the Pacific theater of WWII. It will be "significantly larger" than Warzone's existing Verdansk map, the report said.

VGC also reported that Warzone will get new vehicles and "technology updates." It's claimed that Vanguard and Warzone run on the same Modern Warfare engine, which is notable because Cold War does not.

Activision declined to comment when approached by VGC.

While we may have to wait a while to hear about Activision's plans for the next Call of Duty, Warzone's Season 4 is coming up soon and it will be detailed at Summer Game Fest on June 10.