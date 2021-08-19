Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre Orders Madden 22 Review Roundup 120Hz on PS5 Splitgate Release Delayed Destiny 2 New Mission Series X Restock Tracker

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Will Have Its Own Zombies Mode, Developed By Treyarch

Zombies creator Treyarch is making the Zombies mode for Vanguard.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Vanguard will have its own Zombies mode, but main developer Sledgehammer Games isn't developing it. Instead, the studio that created the fan-favorite mode, Treyarch, is coming in to develop Zombies.

Activision confirmed in a presentation attended by GameSpot that the Zombies mode in Vanguard will act as a prequel to Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode. As such, it'll exist and operate in that same universe. As expected, there will be more Zombies lore to uncover as the next chapter of Treyarch's ongoing Zombies story continues through Vanguard.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call of Duty Vanguard Reveal in Warzone
  2. QuakeCon 2021 Day One | Quake, Deathloop, Doom Eternal Panels, And More
  3. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Cutscene Change
  4. First 10 Minutes Of Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Gameplay
  5. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl - Official Announcement Trailer
  6. Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Review
  7. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Launch Trailer
  8. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Kazuma Kiryu Joins the Gang Gameplay Trailer
  9. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Official Hisui Region Gameplay Trailer
  10. Life is Strange: True Colors - First Official Gameplay Trailer
  11. Twelve Minutes Review
  12. Pokemon Unite New Pokemon and More | Pokemon Presents 8.18.21

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty Vanguard - Everything We Know

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5

Vanguard's Zombies mode will have some alterations and improvements to the core experience to improve things, but we don't know all the details at this stage.

Vanguard, which is set in WWII, launches in November for console and PC. Coinciding with the game's release, Raven Software is developing a brand-new map for Call of Duty: Warzone featuring a totally new environment and new anti-cheat tools.

For more on Vanguard, check out GameSpot's new preview, "Call Of Duty: Vanguard Is Looking To Turn The Tide Of World War II."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)