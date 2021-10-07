When Does Back 4 Blood Unlock Switch OLED Reviews PS5 Restock Tracker New World Crafting Guide Far Cry 6 PC Specs Battlefield 2042 Beta
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Weapons Are Appearing In Warzone But Are Locked

Two guns from Call of Duty: Vanguard are showing in Warzone's menus, but both weapons are locked at this time.

Call of Duty Season 6 is now live in Warzone, bringing three new weapons to the battle royale. However, two weapons from Call of Duty: Vanguard are appearing in Warzone's menus, but neither weapon can be equipped to custom loadouts for regular use.

Vanguard’s STG 44 can be found under Warzone's assault rifle menu, and the M1 Garand can be located under the tactical rifles. At this time, both weapons are locked with no challenge or details on how to unlock them for use.

Vanguard's M1 Garand listed in Warzone
Season 6 is Warzone's final season for Black Ops Cold War content, and it's also the end of the Verdansk map, as Warzone is expected to get a Vanguard-themed map later this year. A preview of Vanguard's Pacific-themed Warzone map was previously showcased with pre-alpha footage during the multiplayer reveal event back in September.

These Vanguard weapons could also seemingly confirm the number of attachments coming to Warzone with Vanguard's integration, as players have discovered that they can access Vanguard weapons in the Gunsmith feature via Warzone private matches. Currently, Warzone allows for five attachments to be added to weapons, but Vanguard's weapons are showing ten attachments can be equipped in the Gunsmith.

It's uncertain if Activision will add these guns officially in Season 6 as a Vanguard promotion, or whether the amount of attachments will change when Vanguard is officially integrated into Warzone, but we'll update this piece if the weapons become available to unlock.

These World War II guns are appearing in Warzone's arsenal alongside Season 6's new .410 Ironhide lever-action shotgun and the Grav full-auto assault rifle that are unlocked through the battle pass tiers. Players can unlock the Bladed Axe, which is a two-handed melee weapon. Season 6 arrives to Warzone with major map changes to Verdansk and World War II bunkers to explore.

All of this Call of Duty content continues as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.

