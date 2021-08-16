Call Of Duty: Vanguard - Watch All The Teasers So Far

Call of Duty: Vanguard is apparently set for its formal announcement this week inside Call of Duty: Warzone, but ahead of that, Activision has released some teasers for it. The announcement of the new Call of Duty game comes amid the ongoing lawsuit from the state of California that alleges a system of sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard.

The teaser videos were released to popular streamers, and they point to Vanguard's story taking place, or at least referencing, events in World War II's Pacific Front, Eastern Front, Western Front, and North Africa. According to a report, Vanguard's story will dig into the origins of the modern allied special forces unit of the military.

Pacific Front

The latest Call of Duty 2021 teaser video just arrived in our inbox 👀 pic.twitter.com/YgBScNUU8G — CharlieIntel - Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 15, 2021

North Africa

New CoD 2021 teaser sent to Australian content creators 👀 pic.twitter.com/162OFWYhaS — CharlieIntel - Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 15, 2021

Eastern Front

Newest CoD 2021 teaser sent to Russian content creators 👀 pic.twitter.com/UhcWr8T9Dm — CharlieIntel - Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 14, 2021

Western Front

And inside Warzone, where Vanguard is expected to be formally shown off, the game is already teasing a World War II-related announcement. Some users have reported that the end-of-match Victory Royale video now ends with a sniper dressed in period clothes taking aim at the winning team. You can check out the video of that below.

🚨 Breaking: The ending of #Warzone games has changed to include a teaser for Call of Duty 2021. 🔥

Video source: YouTube/AJ21 & Family pic.twitter.com/QfXhMu5qqf — CharlieIntel - Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 13, 2021

According to a leak from the PlayStation Store, Vanguard will be announced at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 19 through Warzone. Keep checking back with GameSpot for all the latest.

In other news, it's been reported that Vanguard will have alpha and beta tests in September, with the full game launching on November 5. Warzone is said to be getting a brand-new map for the launch of Vanguard, too. For more, you can see a roundup of all the Call of Duty: Vanguard rumors so far.