Call Of Duty: Vanguard Was November's Best-Selling Game In The US

Call of Duty: Vanguard was the best-selling of November in the US according to data from the NPD Group, beating Battlefield 2042 to clinch the top spot. This marks the 14th consecutive year where a Call of Duty game became the best-selling title in the month that it launched in, and currently, Call of Duty: Vanguard is the second best-selling game of the entire year in the US and has been dominating the PS5 and PS4 PlayStation Store sales charts.

Battlefield 2042's position on the November charts makes it the sixth best-selling game of the year in the US so far, while the rest of the chart includes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Madden NFL 22, and Far Cry 6 in the top 10.

It's worth noting that with this chart, the inclusion of digital sales data is included alongside physical game sales, although this is done at the discretion of the participating publisher according to the NPD. Nintendo, which has two entries in the top 10, did not include its digital sales data.

November 2021 Top 10 Video Game Sales In The US Across All Platforms

Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining PEARL Forza Horizon 5 Madden NFL 22 Mario Party Superstars Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22

As for top-performing games in 2021, it's a one-two punch from Activision while it grapples with allegations of a toxic workplace environment and cover-ups. CEO Bobby Kotick was implicated in some of the worst of the behavior that came to light this year, although he has held onto his position despite hundreds of employees calling for his resignation.

Best-Selling Games For 2021 In The US

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 MLB: The Show 21 Resident Evil: Village Battlefield 2042 Super Mario 3D World Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Far Cry 6

In case you missed it, the NPD also revealed that the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling video game system of November 2021 in the US, selling through 1.13 million console units.