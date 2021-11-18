Call Of Duty: Vanguard Update Fixes SnD Bomb Glitch And Nerfs Shotguns

Sledgehammer Games continues to squash bugs plaguing Call of Duty: Vanguard. The patch notes for Vanguard's November 18 update address more issues, including the Search and Destroy mode bomb glitch. The developer also nerfed the game's wildly overpowered shotguns.

Multiplayer

Since launch, a bomb glitch in the Search and Destroy mode made it all too easy for the attacking team to get information on their defensive opponents. Once a player on the attacking team planted the bomb, extra intel was given to show when a player on the defensive team was defusing. Thankfully, the November 18 update has removed the defusal glitch for the offensive team.

A few changes also hit Vanguard's weapon pool. The update brings a nerf to all weapons in the shotgun class, including adjustments affecting range, pellet spread, hip fire penalty, and more. The bloom mechanic was also adjusted on all of Vanguard's weapons to reduce the effects of ADS spread (bloom) on base guns without attachments.

Zombies

The November 18 update also irons out issues within the Zombies mode. The patch notes mention the update corrects an Exfil bug where a player could still interact with the Exfil portal after failing to Exfil. It also fixed an issue where Der Anfang's legendary rarity Covenants were not appearing for some players.

Double XP Event

While not mentioned in the patch notes, a double XP event is currently live in Vanguard across all platforms. This includes double XP, double weapon XP, double operator XP, double battle pass progression, and double clan XP.

You can find the full patch notes for November 18 below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

This Call of Duty update continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Most recently, a Wall Street Journal report claims that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew of sexual misconduct at the company, including instances of sexual assault and rape.

MULTIPLAYER

Weapon Tuning

Reduced the effects of ADS Spread (aka Bloom) on base weapons (without attachments). Dev Note: Attachments improving Accuracy will reduce ADS Spread. Attachments with Accuracy penalties will increase the effects of ADS Spread. Balance pass on all Shotguns affecting range, pellet spread, hipfire penalty, and more.

Weapon Challenges Fixed an issue where the MK11 launcher’s Long Shot Challenges were not tracking. Corrected a mislabeled Proficiency required for the Mind Games Challenge for the Automaton. Fixed a bug preventing the player from completing the Deadeye Challenge for the Fighting Knife.

UI - Gameplay Fixed the Search and Destroy bomb glitch where players could see when an enemy was defusing the bomb.

Perks Fixed the Gung Ho sprint speed shooting glitch - Slow down, friends.

Field Upgrade Fixed a bug where players had 10x the amount of Armor HP than normal.

Challenges Fixed a bug where the Grizzled Veteran Challenge - Get 50 Eliminations in Objective Modes was not tracking properly.

XP Operators’ favorite weapons now provide the correct amount of XP when used.

Clan Tags You know you shouldn’t be rocking the SHG, IW, and Raven tags. Now we’ve made it so you can’t.



ZOMBIES