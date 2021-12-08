Call of Duty: Vanguard Tops November PSN Charts
Despite major controversy at Activision Blizzard, the long-running series had a strong debut.
Call of Duty: Vanguard dominated PlayStation Store sales charts for November, topping the PS5 and PS4 lists in North America and Europe. PlayStation doesn’t reveal sales figures--so we don’t know the hard numbers--but it appears to be a predictably strong start for the latest entry in the long-running series.
The game launched amid controversy at publisher Activision Blizzard. In recent months, the Santa Monica-based company has contended with a lawsuit from the state of California. CEO Bobby Kotick has been implicated in some of the worst of the behavior, including accusations that he hid allegations of misconduct and threatened, via voicemail, to have an assistant killed in 2006. So far, Kotick has held onto his position, despite hundreds of employees calling for his resignation.
EA's less controversial shooter, Battlefield 2042, took the second spot on PS5 in both US/Canada and Europe, and on the PS4 in North America. It took third behind FIFA 22 on PS4 in Europe.
Despite a troubled launch, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition performed well on the PS5 charts. The remastered collection of Rockstar’s three PS2-era classics took the third spot in North America and Europe. It charted lower on the PS4, at six in US/Canada and eight in Europe.
On PS5, sports games took the number four spots both in North America and across the pond, though the sports differed. In US/Canada, the point went to NBA 2K22, while in Europe players favored FIFA 22. Similarly, superhero games were tied at fifth, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales proving sticky in North America and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy lording over the stars of the lower half in Europe.
On PS4, sports and old favorites rounded out the top five in North America, with NBA 2K22, Madden NFL 22, and Grand Theft Auto V taking third through fifth. In Europe, those spots went to Battlefield 2042, Grand Theft Auto V, and Farming Simulator 22.
PSVR fans favored Beat Saber in both North America and Europe. Fortnite, similarly, dominated the free-to-play charts in both regions, across console generations.
Remember, these charts don’t include physical sales, so it’s difficult to draw too many conclusions. But, it does seem that Activision Blizzard’s flagship franchise is still selling well despite the ongoing controversies at its publisher.
Top 20 Best-Selling PS5 Games of November 2021 (US/Canada)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- NBA 2K22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Madden NFL 22
- Far Cry 6
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- FIFA 22
- Deathloop
- Riders Republic
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Back 4 Blood
- Demon's Souls
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Doom Eternal
- Resident Evil Village
Top 20 Best-Selling PS5 Games of November 2021 (EU)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- FIFA 22
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Farming Simulator 22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Far Cry 6
- NBA 2K22
- Deathloop
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Resident Evil Village
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Riders Republic
- Demon's Souls
- Doom Eternal
- It Takes Two
- F1 2021
Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games of November 2021 (US/Canada)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- FIFA 22
- Jump Force
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Far Cry 6
- The Crew 2
- UFC 4
- The Last of Us Part II
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Farming Simulator 22
- Back 4 Blood
Top 20 Best-Selling PS4 Games of November 2021 (EU)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Farming Simulator 22
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Crew 2
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Jump Force
- The Sims 4
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Payback
- UFC 4
- A Way Out
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Far Cry 6
Top 10 Best-Selling PS VR Games of November 2021 (US/Canada)
- Beat Saber
- Gun Club VR
- Job Simulator
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Gorn
- Swordsman VR
- Superhot VR
Top 10 Best-Selling PS VR Games of November 2021 (EU)
- Beat Saber
- Sniper Elite VR
- Gun Club VR
- Job Simulator
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Gorn
- Drunkn Bar Fight
- Swordsman VR
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Top 10 Best-Selling Free-to-Play Games for PS5 and PS4 of November 2021 (US/Canada)
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Apex Legends
- Rec Room
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
- eFootball 2022
- Splitgate
Top 10 Best-Selling Free-to-Play Games for PS5 and PS4 of November 2021 (EU)
- Fortnite
- eFootball 2022
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- Brawlhalla
- Rec Room
- Destiny 2
- Enlisted
