Call Of Duty: Vanguard Teaser Video Released, Mentions Western Front

A new teaser for the next Call of Duty game has arrived, and it points to the Western Front.

A video sent to YouTuber MrDalekJD contains some clues that people believe point to the June 1994 Battle of Merville Gun Battery specifically. Check out the video below. The story takes place in the European and Pacific theaters of World War II, according to a report, which went on to say its narrative will dive into the origin of the allied special forces.

Looks like this is what its hinting at pic.twitter.com/9F5rPINeTh — Estian (@ww2_estian) August 13, 2021

It is widely believed that Activision will formally announce Call of Duty: Vanguard on August 19. Leaks have also suggested there will be an open beta and multiple editions of the game.

The official Call of Duty communications channels responded to the Vanguard leaks with silly memes, which you can see below, including one from developer Sledgehammer Games.

In addition to Vanguard, Activision is said to be planning a major update to Warzone with a brand-new map set in the Pacific Theatre. VGC reported said that Warzone's new map will be bigger and more substantial than the overhaul that came to Verdansk's map when it went back in time to the '80s.

The new Warzone map will launch around the same time as Vanguard releases, according to the report, and the map will reportedly be set in the Pacific theater of WWII. It will be "significantly larger" than Warzone's existing Verdansk map, the report said.

VGC also reported that Warzone will get new vehicles and "technology updates." It's claimed that Vanguard and Warzone run on the same Modern Warfare engine, which is notable because Cold War does not.

If Vanguard is real and if it's set to be revealed on August 19, its announcement will come as Activision Blizzard is embroiled in accusations of sexual harassment from California. In the wake of the lawsuit, workers have walked out and called for major major reformation within the company.