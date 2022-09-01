Call Of Duty: Vanguard September 1 Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And EX1 Improvement

Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand recently went live in Vanguard, and now a new update on September 1 brings more stability and improvements for multiplayer and Zombies mode. These changes include map updates across both modes, and there's an improvement to the season's newest assault rifle.

According to Sledgehammer Games patch notes, the update addresses multiple exploits on Season 5's new Beheaded multiplayer map, patching areas that previously allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Record Shop and North Street locations. Additionally, Season 5's new EX1 prototype energy rifle should now perform better when equipped with the Charge Amp PV Barrel attachment, as the attachment was tuned to have an improved consistency of firing.

On the Zombies side, the update makes map improvements to Season 4's Shi No Numa and Season 5's new Archon map. Sledgehammer Games says an issue was addressed on Shi No Numa that prevented some players from being able to exfil after round 10, and fixed a progression issue that sometimes occurred on Archon after the boss fight was completed.

Other Zombies improvements include a small audio adjustment to fix overlapping dialogue on the Archon map, and a fix for an issue that prevented the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon from doing its intended damage to Kortifex. The new update should also provide a bit more stability to Zombies, as the patch notes include the vague mention of several stability fixes.

The full September 1 patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games. Make sure to check out our breakdown of everything added with Season 5: Last Stand for Vanguard and Warzone.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Beheaded Addressed multiple exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Record Shop and North Street.



Weapons

EX1 (Assault Rifle) Improved consistency of firing with the Charge Amp PV Barrel Attachment equipped.



ZOMBIES

Maps

"The Archon" Addressed a possible progression issue where zombies left alive in the Dark Aether would persist upon returning to the Eastern Desert after completing the boss fight.

"Shi No Numa" Addressed an issue that prevented some players from being able to exfil after round 10.



Weapons

Wunderwaffe DG-2 Addressed an issue that prevented the Wunderwaffe DG-2 from doing its intended damage to Kortifex.



Challenges

Season Five Master Calling Card The Season Five Master Calling Card title has been updated to "Unleashed Monstrosity."

Season Five "Flying Punches" Challenge The "Flying Punches" description has been updated to correctly identify that a player must use a Pack-A-Punch level III weapon.



Audio

Addressed an issue that allowed the introduction dialogue for both the Trial of Mindfulness and Trial of Resilience to overlap.

Stability