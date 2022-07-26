Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And Ranked Play Restrictions

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Mercenaries of Fortune Season 4 Reloaded update goes live on July 27, but Sledgehammer Games has released the patch notes ahead of time. In addition to the new map, weapon, and operator being added with Season 4 Reloaded, this mid-season update will include some map fixes, Ranked Play restrictions, and a few improvements to the Zombies mode.

Season 4 Reloaded will add the new Desolation multiplayer map, but Sledgehammer Games also revealed a few fixes are made to existing maps. A change is made to Gondola to address an exploit that allowed bullets to penetrate unintended surfaces near the East Bridge location. On the Paradise map, bullets will no longer penetrate the truck near the Flak Gun to prevent undesirable spawn conditions.

The mid-season update will add the Vargo-S assault rifle. However, the new weapon will arrive as a restricted weapon in Vanguard's Ranked Play competitive mode. The Serpentine perk is also now restricted for use in Ranked Play.

For Zombies mode, a few fixes are made to the Shi No Numa map. The developer says various visual issues and zombie pathing corrections will be implemented on the map, and it addresses an issue where Wonder Weapon parts were not appearing on the map in offline mode.

Shi No Numa's Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon will have a slight buff, as the patch notes reveal an increased reload speed of the weapon. The update will also address an issue that caused zombies to sometimes not be killed after being hit with the Wunderwaffe DG-2.

The full Season 4 Reloaded patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

Mercenaries of Fortune continues with this upcoming mid-season update, and here we break down all the new content coming to Vanguard and Warzone for Season 4 Reloaded. A new public event is already live in Warzone, and here is everything you need to know to complete this Cursed Ground zombie-killing event.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Enemy nameplates can no longer be seen through various surfaces across multiple maps.

NEW: Desolation In a listening post near the Pacific mountainside, Desolation is littered with destructible aspects to create intriguing gameplay scenarios. Look for the Desolation 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Four Reloaded.

Gondola Addressed an exploit that allowed bullets to penetrate unintended surfaces near the East Bridge.

Paradise Bullets will no longer penetrate the truck near the Flak Gun to prevent undesirable spawn conditions.

USS Texas 1945 In Search and Destroy, Bombs planted near the destructible floor of the Upper Deck will no longer fall to the Mid Deck. Bullets will no longer penetrate the vents near the Lower Deck (Bow) to provide viable cover. Addressed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through the floor of the Upper Deck from the Mid Deck. Players can no longer become stuck while climbing crates near the Lower Deck (Stern).



Modes

Blueprint Gun Game Added several new Blueprints to the pool of available Weapons.

Search and Destroy Addressed an issue that caused inaccurate Deaths stat on the scoreboard.



Ranked Play

Restrictions Weapons The Vargo-S is now restricted in Ranked Play. Perks Serpentine is now restricted in Ranked Play.



Operators

NEW: Ikenna Olowe (Immortal) Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balanced in body and mind, Ikenna joined the war effort as a battlefield engineer. His work established critical supplies lines across the globe. Ikenna became a grand planner, knowing when to build and when to demolish. Available to purchase via Bundle.



Weapons

Added Inspect animations for the M1916 Marksman Rifle, Skål Crusher, Ice Pick, and Sawtooth Melee Weapons.

Increased grace period for slide kills challenges from 0.15s to 0.5s after sliding.

NEW: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle) Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements. Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon. Get 15 Close Range Kills.



Perks

Piercing Vision (Intel) Corrected inconsistent highlight behavior in Free-for-All game modes.



Killstreaks

Guard Dog (6 Kills) Addressed an issue that caused erratic behavior when two Guard Dogs were called in simultaneously.



User Interface & Experience

Players will no longer receive a Notice prompt with unreadable text after game updates.

Rarity Sort Filter in the Armory will no longer reset after previewing a Bundle.

Battle Pass items that are Free for Clans will no longer incorrectly display as Unlocked for players who are in an inactive Clan.

will no longer incorrectly display as Unlocked for players who are in an inactive Clan. Corrected the behavior of the Clear Weapons New button after switching tabs in the UI.

Bundles & Cosmetics

Improved image quality for Bundle logos in the Store.

Breath of Godzilla Blueprint will no longer cease to glow under certain conditions.

Blueprint will no longer cease to glow under certain conditions. Flame VFX will no longer transfer from Roland’s War Operator Skin to other Operators.

ZOMBIES

Maps

"Shi No Numa" Addressed an issue where Wonder Weapon parts were not appearing on the map in Offline mode. Addressed issues related to zombies pathing on Shi No Numa. Addressed various visual issues on Shi No Numa.



Weapons

Wonder Weapon Wunderwaffe DG-2 Increased reload speed of the weapon. Addressed an issue where zombies were sometimes not being killed after being hit with the weapon. Addressed an issue where zombies were not being electrocuted with the weapon if they were previously under the effects of a stun grenade.

Unlock Challenges NEW: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle) Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements. Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon. In Zombies, use Assault Rifles to kill 20 or more enemies without getting hit 50 times.



Gameplay

Round-Based Adjustments Crafting Table Reduced cost for crafting Armor in Round Based Zombies mode only. Level 1 - 500 Level 2 - 1000 Level 3 - 2000



Enemies

Zaballa the Deceiver Increased the Zaballa round spawn cooldown in Shi No Numa. Zaballa will no longer enter an immune state.



Stability