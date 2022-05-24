Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 3 Reloaded Update Brings New Map, SMG, And Bug Fixes

Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded has arrived to Vanguard, bringing the new Sphere map, the H4 Blixen submachine gun, and a new Task Force Harpy operator. The patch notes for the update also include several major bug fixes.

Sledgehammer Games has addressed a few map exploits. Players can no longer reach unintended areas either near the Office location on the Berlin map or at the Dry Docks and Loading Dock areas of Sub Pens. Additionally, care packages will no longer fall through the stairs near the Palace Outer Walls location of the Castle map.

Two pieces of equipment were nerfed in multiplayer. Vanguard's No 69 Stun Grenade tactical equipment received a damage reduction from 25 to 5, and the S-Mine 44 received a nerf specifically in hardcore mode to decrease the explosive damage from 50 to 10.

The patch notes also mention changes to Season 3's trophy system equipment. Melee attacks will now properly deal damage to a trophy system, while Ammo Box Field Upgrades can now be destroyed by the equipment.

For Zombies mode, the developer provided gameplay adjustments for Vanguard's special enemy type, Zaballa the Deceiver. Zaballa's electrical attacks are now more lethal, but the update shortened Zaballa's mask swap animation to reduce her invulnerability time.

Reticles earned in Zombies have also been adjusted so that a central dot is always present to assist with aiming. Additionally, the patch notes addressed an issue that previously prevented picking up blueprint versions of the Skal Crusher as a throwable weapon.

Warzone's Season 3 Reloaded update is set to arrive on May 25, and here are all the details about the new fast travel system and game mode coming to the battle royale.

The full patch notes for Vanguard's update can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

NEW with S3 Reloaded: Sphere Hidden below the surface of an inconspicuous mining facility is a weapons lab that offers intense, close-quarters engagements around every turn. Jump into the Sphere 24/7 Playlist at the start of Season Three Reloaded!

Berlin Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Office.

Castle Care Packages will no longer fall through the stairs near the Palace Outer Walls.

Sub Pens Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Dry Docks and Loading Dock.



Modes

Arms Race Riding a Motorcycle as it explodes will no longer cause the player’s view to rotate.



Operators

NEW with S3 Reloaded: Kim Tae Young (Harpy) Trained by her mother as a fighter, Tae Young donned a mask to conceal her identity while helping families cross the North Korean border to safety. She soon earned a reputation amongst the Korean people as a local folk hero and keeper of justice. Even the briefest glimpse of her Dokkaebi mask instills hope in her people and fear in her enemies. Unlocked via Operator Bundle, available for purchase in Season Three Reloaded.



Weapons

NEW with S3 Reloaded: H4 Blixen (Submachine Gun) Favored by Special Operations Forces, this hard-hitting SMG offers mobility and accuracy in medium-range engagements. Unlock Challenge: Get 3 Slide Kills in a single match 15 times.

STG44 (Assault Rifle) Challenges for the Deadeye Camo Category are now properly tracked.

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle) Zac MS Stock Attachment will no longer obstruct the view of certain Optics.

Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle) Addressed an issue that prevented the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel, 14” Gracey Rapid Barrel, and Recoil Booster Muzzle Attachments from unlocking at their designated Weapon Levels.

M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle) Mindgames Camo Category now references the correct Magazine Attachment requirement.



Equipment

No 69 Stun Grenade (Tactical) Decreased Explosive Damage from 25 to 5.

S-Mine 44 (Tactical) Decreased Explosive Damage in Hardcore game modes from 50 to 10. This change was made to prevent lethality toward uninjured players; Explosive Damage in Core game modes remains unchanged.



Field Upgrades

Trophy System Melee attacks will now properly deal damage to a Trophy System. Ammo Box Field Upgrade can now be destroyed by a Trophy System. Trophy Systems will no longer remain active when thrown out-of-bounds.



Killstreaks

Counter Spy Plane (4 Kills) Announcer will now play the correct voice line when an enemy Counter-Spy Plane is activated.



Challenges

Seasonal Challenges Progression toward the Season Two Mastery challenge is now properly tracked.



User Interface & Experience

Players who have reached Prestige 5 or higher will now see the correct Prestige emblem displayed throughout the menus.

Addressed an issue that forced the player back to the Multiplayer menu when using contextual (right-click) menus on PC.

Bundles & Cosmetics

Addressed an issue that prevented AS-44 Mechanized Reactive Blueprint from changing colors when inspected.

ZOMBIES

Enemies

Zaballa the Deceiver Shortened Zaballa's mask swap animation to reduce invulnerability time. Players can now deal some damage to Zaballa's body but should continue to focus on masks. Zaballa's electrical attacks are more lethal but should now spawn within line of sight to or in the proximity of Zaballa. Zaballa increases the number of electrical attacks by one for every destroyed mask.



Weapons

H4 Blixen (Submachine Gun) Description: Favored by Special Operations Forces, this hard-hitting SMG offers mobility and accuracy in medium-range engagements. The new H4 Blixen SMG weapon will be available via in-game challenge in Zombies or via a unique Blueprint version in the Store at the start of Season Three Reloaded. Zombies Unlock Challenge: In Zombies, use SMGs to Eliminate 50 Zaballas.

Skal Crusher Resolved an issue that prevented picking up blueprint throwable weapons.



Challenges