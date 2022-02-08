Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Will Add Tank Warfare And Zombies Easter Eggs

Activision has revealed the roadmap for Call of Duty: Vanguard's upcoming Season 2. The new content will arrive on February 14, featuring two new standard multiplayer maps, a new large-scale map and mode, and lots of Zombie content.

Multiplayer

Valentine's Day Themes

Call of Duty Season 2 launches on Valentine’s Day, so naturally players can expect a holiday-themed experience with Vanguard's update. While the information is vague, the themed experience is said to include some double XP opportunities and thematic changes.

New maps and mode

In addition, two new core maps are being added to Vanguard with Season 2. Arriving at launch, Casablanca is a medium-sized, three-lane-style map within a Moroccan marketplace that Activision says offers a variety of vertical engagements for both close and long-range tactics.

Season 2 roadmap

Also arriving at launch is Gondola. This new medium-sized, three-lane-style map is a snowy map with a power plant and caves to explore. Players can also ride on the map's gondola to travel above a large gulch and fire watchtower.

Coming later in the season, Activision teases a new "Arms Race" mode will take place on an upcoming map that the publisher boasts as Vanguard's largest location. Arms Race is described as using Armored War Machines such as motorcycles, squad transport vehicles, and tanks to destroy enemy bases. More information on this new map and mode will be coming from Sledgehammer Games at a later time.

New weapons and operators

Three new operators will arrive to Vanguard and Warzone. One will be included in the season pass, while the other two will become available later in the season through store bundles.

Season 2 will also include four new weapons. Players can unlock the KG M40 assault rifle and Whitley light machine gun through the free tiers of the battle pass. Later in the season, the Ice Axe melee weapon and a submachine gun will be available to unlock either with an in-game challenge for free or through purchase of a bundle.

New perks and equipment

While Activision didn't reveal the full rewards of the Season 2 battle pass, some of the free items are revealed to include a new killstreak and throwable equipment. The Ball Turret Gunner, which was a killstreak previously featured in Call of Duty: WWII, is arriving to Vanguard as a streak that can be earned after achieving a 12 killstreak. Another familiar addition in the battle pass is the sticky bomb equipment, which serves as a new option of throwable explosive equipment.

Additionally, two new perks are being added to multiplayer with Armory and Mechanic. Activision says the Armory perk will arrive as a direct counter to the Engineer perk, and it's said to be ideal for players who use more equipment, such as Demolition Charges, concussion mines, and placeable Field Equipment pieces. Mechanic is a new perk meant to provide a buff to the Field Upgrade charge time, making it useful for players who love to use Field Upgrades.

Zombies update

The Ray Gun is back

Season 2 of Vanguard Zombies will take players to brand-new locations, add those missing Wonder Weapons, and finally introduce the mode's main story quest.

New location and story

Players will take the fight to Von List in "Terra Maledicta," which is a new Zombies starting hub set in Egypt's Eastern Desert. Portals from Terra Maledicta will take players to locations such as Dark Aether.

Terra Maledicta also presents players with a main Easter egg quest, which will provide a series of special tasks and narrative revelations will advance the Dark Aether narrative, as players search for a missing page from the Tome of Rituals that may provide the key to defeating Von List and Kortifex.

Side Easter eggs are also returning in Zombies. Activision says these will be inspired by the classic Origins map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Players must pick up a shovel and find loot hidden throughout the Eastern Desert, and dig even deeper to uncover all the secrets of Terra Maledicta.

New artifact

Vercanna the Last is introduced as the latest Dark Aether entity to lend their powers in the battle against Von List and Kortifex. She grants players her elemental powers through the Wand of the Wilds Artifact, which gives players the Healing Aura ability previously seen in Black Ops Cold War.

Healing Aura’s base ability and upgrade tiers include:

Tier I (Base): The Wand of the Wilds summons Vercanna's Life Energy to instantly heal player and allies to full health

Tier II: Knock down normal enemies and stun Special enemies near each player

Tier III: Revive all downed allies

Tier IV: Revived allies have their lost Perks returned

Tier V: The Life Energy persists at each player's location for 10 seconds and continues to heal and revive players

New enemy encounter

Players who survive in Der Anfang or the new Terra Maledicta map for multiple rounds will eventually cross paths with Zaballa the Deceiver, who is described as a powerful foe from the Dark Aether. Zaballa's face hides behind three masks that give her the strength to hover away from players to strike at them with electrical attacks.

Wonder Weapons

New Decimator Shield wonder weapon

Season 2 will include four new weapons across Vanguard and Warzone, but players can expect special Wonder Weapons to be added to Zombies. Players can explore Terra Maledicta to discover the Decimator Shield, an all-new Wonder Weapon to Call of Duty's Zombies mode. The classic Ray Gun also makes it's Vanguard debut, and players can find it in the Mystery Box, or as a loot drop during a match.

In addition to Vanguard, Warzone is getting a big Season 2 update with bomber planes and new chemical warfare tactics. Call of Duty Mobile's second season is also set to arrive later this month.