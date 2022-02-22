Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Patch Includes Bug Fixes, Weapon Changes, And More

A new update is out now for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it makes a series of changes in the realm of bug fixes and balance tweaks for weapons and more.

Starting with weapons, the February 22 patch fixes ongoing problems with the MP-40, Welgun, and Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle that caused various issues with each. As for balance tweaks, the MP-40 has been nerfed, with its damage range decreased.

The patch also addresses an issue with the quickscope proficiency for sniper rifles that caused the game to disconnect when aiming down sights.

Killstreaks get attention in the update, too, with various bug fixes for Counter-Spy Plane, Mortar Strike, and Bombing Run. In addition, the Spy Plane now enters and exits the playing field "significantly" faster. The Attack Dogs killstreak, meanwhile, now has a new audio cue so players are better aware where the dogs are coming from.

Vanguard's Zombies mode gets attention in this update, with one change being that zombies that used to move too slow in "Terra Maledicta" now move at the right pace. Additionally, the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon sees its base damage increased substantially, from 300 to 400. The Decimator Shield, meanwhile, sees its base melee damage "dramatically increased" in a shift that Activision said was the result of community feedback. Additionally, regular melee attacks now kill standard zombies in one hit, but only until round 12.

You can see the full patch notes below, as shared on Sledgehammer's website.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and a new Warzone experience are coming later this year. Outside of that, Activision Blizzard and all of its studios are in the process of being acquired by Microsoft.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard February 22 Patch Notes

Weapons

Bug Fixes MP-40 (Submachine Gun) Rune Blueprint will now fire Shadow Tracer Rounds as intended. Welgun (Submachine Gun) Addressed an issue which prevented weapon unlock progression in Multiplayer and Zombies. Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (Sniper Rifle) Fixed a bug that resulted in the Atomic (Completionist) camo from being equipped.

Balance Adjustments MP-40 (Submachine Gun) Decreased damage range.



Attachments

Bug Fixes Proficiency (Sniper Rifles) Addressed an issue that sometimes resulted in game disconnect while aiming down sights with the Quickscope Proficiency and the Hardscope Proficiency.



Killstreaks

Bug Fixes Counter-Spy Plane (4 Killstreak) No longer prevents the V-2 Rocket (25 Killstreak) from being used. Mortar Strike (5 Killstreak) Addressed a graphical issue which caused smoke and fire effects to populate more than once. Bombing Run (7 Killstreak) Server Snapshot Error should no longer occur when using Bombing Run

Balance Adjustments Spy Plane (4 Killstreak) Enters and exits the play space significantly faster, making it more vulnerable to being destroyed. Counter-Spy Plane (4 Killstreak) Enters and exits the play space significantly faster, making it more vulnerable to being destroyed. Bombing Run (7 Killstreak) Improvements to the flight path determination logic to further avoid damaging the player who called it in. Decreased damage and damage radius of bombs. Attack Dogs (10 Killstreak) Added an audio cue to further communicate the position of a nearby Attack Dog.



Equipment

Bug Fixes Incendiary Grenade Addressed a graphical issue which caused smoke and fire effects to populate more than once.



Operators

Bug Fixes Addressed a typo in Anna’s biography to reflect setting accuracy.



Challenges

Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that prevented the Field Specialist challenge from progressing. Addressed an issue which prevented “... kills while moving” challenges from progressing under certain circumstances.



Modes

Combat Pacing is now available for Hardcore modes in Quick Play.

Bundles

Bug Fixes Motherland The correct Calling Card “Food Ration” has been granted to players who purchased this Bundle. Bayou Bruiser The correct Padmavati Calling Card has been granted to players who purchased this Bundle.



ZOMBIES UPDATES

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where zombies could move at slower speeds than intended in "Terra Maledicta."

Super sprinters will now show up by Round 12 as intended.

Wonder Weapons