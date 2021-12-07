Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 Patch Notes Add Weapon Balancing And Custom Blueprints

Sledgehammer Games has revealed the patch notes ahead of Call of Duty: Vanguard's Season 1 launch on December 8. Season 1 is set to bring new multiplayer maps, Zombies content, and a battle pass, but players can also expect some major weapon tuning and adjustments to killstreaks. Sledgehammer Games has stated that all changes mentioned in the patch notes will take place sometime between December 6 and December 9.

As revealed in the Season 1 roadmap, Vanguard will add some familiarities for longtime players, which includes Modern Warfare 3's Dome map arriving as a Pacific-themed remake called Radar and the addition of the popular competitive Control game mode. Zombies mode is set to add a new objective with Season 1, as well as more Covenants, a new portal location, and 20 seasonal challenges to Der Anfang.

Multiplayer

Vanguard's seasonal update has updated the Gunsmith feature to include the ability to save custom blueprint mods. This means players can save a weapon with all their favorite attachments and cosmetics as a blueprint they can name and select at any time. There are five slots available for custom blueprints.

While the season's content goes live on December 8, the update also includes major weapon tuning for several weapons in Vanguard's multiplayer, which is scheduled to take effect on December 9. In this balancing update, tactical rifles, sniper rifles, and shotguns are affected.

The M1 Garand tactical rifle will get reduced recoil, and three of Vanguard's sniper rifles get tweaked. The update will reduce the aim flinch and ADS time of the Type 99 sniper rifle, and will also retain the one-shot kill potential for chest shots when small-caliber ammo is used. The 3-Line sniper rifle gets reduced ADS time, and the Kar98 sniper rifle will retain the one-shot kill potential for chest shots when small-caliber ammo is used.

Vanguard's shotguns already received nerfs in a past update, but the guns still felt too overpowered. With the December 9 balancing, two powerful shotgun attachments are getting nerfs. The Buck and Slug and Birdshot attachments will get a reduction to the headshot multiplier.

Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 roadmap

Killstreaks will also get adjusted on December 9. The patch notes confirm a fix for visibility issues caused by the Mortar Barrage killstreak. The Fire Bombing Run also receives an update, as sometimes players would die from invisible flames. Vanguard's Attack Dogs streak has been fairly buggy since launch, but the update will address a missing VFX path when the whistling animation plays.

The Season 1 update also includes fixes for map exploits across Demyansk and Oasis. Adjustments were made to Tuscan and Numa Numa for rare cases where players could spawn outside the map, and on December 9, Shipment will get adjusted spawn logic to prevent spawn traps.

Zombies

In addition to new seasonal content, the update also addresses a few ongoing issues in Zombies. This includes an issue which prevented players from unlocking the Dark Aether Completionist camo, various out-of-map exploits, and stability issues related to the Frost Blast Artifact and other equipment.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

This Call of Duty content comes as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team that began late last week. Call of Duty updates continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES

Gameplay

Did an overall pass on Mounting. Players reported issues regarding mount height and objects not appearing mountable.

Weapons

Balancing (Dec 9th) General Corrected Loadouts using 7 Round Mags so the total ammo count is divisible by 7. M1 Garand Reduced Recoil. Type 99 Reduced Aim Flinch. Reduced ADS Time. Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used. 3-Line Rifle Reduced ADS Time. Kar98 Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used. Sniper Attachments Hollow Points now reduce range. Top Break Using lower caliber ammo now reduces range instead of damage Shotguns Buck and Slugs Reduced ADS speed penalty. Reduced headshot multiplier. Birdshot Reduced headshot multiplier.

Gunsmith Custom Mods: players can save custom builds. Adjusted the camera position when selecting specific weapons or attachments. Players reported the weapon preview was cut off for a handful of attachments.

In-Game Bug where players would load into game with an invisible weapon has been fixed. Combat Shields now correctly display skins while stowed.

Progression and Camos XP XP rates have been increased for Snipers. 3-Line Rifle Bloodthirsty Challenges have been changed to Prone Challenges.



Killstreaks

Mortar Barrage - (Dec 9) Improves visibility by reducing full-screen smoke effects. As a result, players need to be closer to the barrage to be affected.

Flamenaut Added damage direction indicators for players using Flamenaut.

Fire Bombing Run Fixed issue where players did not see where the fire VFX started, resulting in players taking damage though they were not standing in the flames.

Attack Dogs Fixed a missing VFX path when the whistling animation plays.

UI Performance pass on Killstreak decals to reduce flickering.



Field Upgrades

Dead Drop Fixed a bug where players were continually awarded their top killstreak when using Dead Drop. Charge time has been doubled.

Goliath Made it easier to determine if a deployed Goliath is friendly



Challenges

Fixed an issue with “Grizzled Veteran - Get X Eliminations in Hardcore Mode” not tracking properly.

Progression

Fixed bug preventing some players from unlocking reticles.

Maps

Demyansk Fixed an exploit where players could exit the map.

Oasis: Fixed exploits where players could exit the map.

Tuscan Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.

Numa Numa Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.

Shipment (Dec 9) Adjusted spawn logic to prevent spawn traps



Clan

UI/UX Fixed a bug where player names were blank in “incoming clan requests” if the request was received while in the Clan Request menu.



Menus

Players will see a warning when equipping 2XP tokens while a global 2XP event is running.

Performance & Connectivity

Improved stability when connecting to lobbies.

Fixed bug resulting in “Server Snapshot Error,” where players would get kicked out of matches and into MP menus. (Dec 9)

CAMPAIGN UPDATES

Stalingrad Fixed bug where the game would crash when Polina picked up an NPC.

Battle of Berlin

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash after a cutscene.



ZOMBIES UPDATES

New Objective

Purge Purge the Augmentors from existence by capturing powerful Control Runes throughout the area. Augmentors will spawn waves of enemies as a defense mechanism as players attempt to capture the Control Runes. Survive the enemy waves and successfully capture all Control Runes within the time limit for a perfect Objective completion and bonus rewards (Max Ammo, Max Armor, and Bonus Points power-ups). Fail to capture all Control Runes before the time limit expires, and a huge horde of zombies will spawn that must be taken down to complete the Objective with standard rewards.



New Covenants

Wield five new Covenants with 14 total rarity tiers at the Altar of Covenants.

Brimstone Deal damage to nearby enemies (Rare/Epic/Legendary).

Deadshot Aiming down sights snaps the crosshairs to headshot location on enemies. Bonus damage on the first critical attack for each enemy. Removes weapon sway (Rare/Epic).

Dead Wire Stuns an enemy (Rare/Epic). Stuns an enemy and nearby enemies (Legendary).

Scrapper Gain more Salvage from pickups (Rare/Epic). Gain more Salvage from pickups and Objective rewards (Legendary).

Swift Vengeance Deal more damage the faster you move. Activates shortly after you start moving. Fire while sprinting (Rare/Epic). Activates immediately upon moving (Legendary).



New Weapons

Season One Weapons Once unlocked, players can bring in the all-new Cooper Carbine, Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, and Sawtooth Melee weapon in their Zombies loadouts at the start of Season One.

Launchers All Launchers will now be available in loadouts and in the Mystery Box in Zombies at the start of Season One.



Career Challenges

Added new Zombies Career Challenges to the Barracks with unique Calling Card and XP bonus rewards.

Season Challenges

Added 20 Zombies Season Challenges to the Barracks with unique Calling Card and XP bonus rewards to earn, including a Season One Master Calling Card for completing all 20 challenges.

Progression

Addressed an issue which prevented players from unlocking the Dark Aether Completionist camo.

Pack-a-Punch

Addressed an issue that prevented Pack-a-Punched Shotguns with 10 Round Drums from reloading all 10 rounds in a single reload animation.

Addressed an issue that could incorrectly flag un-upgraded weapons as Pack-a-Punch Level 1.

Gameplay

Closed various exploits including out-of-map exploits.

Stability