Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 And Warzone Pacific Update With New Map Delayed

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 and the launch of Warzone Pacific have been delayed. Season 1 and Warzone Pacific will now go live on December 8.

Everyone who owns Vanguard will still get a 24-hour headstart to play Warzone's new Caldera map, but the start-date has been pushed back from December 2 to December 9. This also means that the Last Days of Verdansk event for Warzone has been extended to December 8.

As you can see in the image above, Season 1 for Vanguard includes new maps and modes for multiplayer, along with new Zombies content.

The launch of Warzone Pacific, meanwhile, is the biggest change for the battle royale game since launch in March 2020. It adds a brand-new map, Caldera, which takes players back to WWII in a much sunnier environment with all-new points of interest.

Activision did not offer any reason for why it's delaying the start of Vanguard Season 1 and the launch of Warzone Pacific. The delay comes after The Wall Street Journal published a report about Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick who is accused of covering up instances of sexual harassment. Hundreds of developers walked in protest and some have called for Kotick to resign.

A Call of Duty studio boss, Dan Bunting from developer Treyarch, left the studio following WSJ's investigation into Activision Blizzard's corporate culture.