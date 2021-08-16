Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 10 Destiny 2 New Mission PS5 Restock Tracker Borderlands 3 Anniversary Trials Rewards This Week Xur Location

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Set For August 19 In Warzone, PlayStation Store Leak Reveals

An image on the PlayStation Store says Vanguard will be announced through Warzone this week.

Amid the ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard regarding sexual harassment and discrimination of women, the company will apparently announced the next Call of Duty game in a matter of days. The reveal of this year's game, which is believed to be a World War II shooter called Vanguard, will happen on August 19, according to new leaks.

An advertisement posted on the PlayStation Store says Vanguard will be announced through Call of Duty: Warzone at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 19.

None of this is a surprise, as it had already been rumored that the reveal of Vanguard would happen on August 19. Showing the game through Warzone is also part of Activision's previously announced plan to use the battle royale title to engage the playerbase directly.

The rumored Vanguard is in development at Sledgehammer Games and is expected to launch this holiday. It's rumored to be a follow-up of sorts to Sledgehammer's 2017 game Call of Duty: WWII, and it will focus on the birth of the modern allied special forces, according to reports.

For more on Vanguard, check out GameSpot's rundown of all the big Call of Duty: Vanguard rumors so far.

