Call Of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Set For August 19 In Warzone, PlayStation Store Leak Reveals

Amid the ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard regarding sexual harassment and discrimination of women, the company will apparently announced the next Call of Duty game in a matter of days. The reveal of this year's game, which is believed to be a World War II shooter called Vanguard, will happen on August 19, according to new leaks.

An advertisement posted on the PlayStation Store says Vanguard will be announced through Call of Duty: Warzone at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 19.

BREAKING: PlayStation Store (and PS App) has updated early and confirmed world reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set for August 19 at 10:30am PT in Warzone. pic.twitter.com/oj0xdC4yR2 — CharlieIntel - Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2021

High res version of the image (via @CODTracker) pic.twitter.com/HoYkA0yZZZ — CharlieIntel - Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2021

None of this is a surprise, as it had already been rumored that the reveal of Vanguard would happen on August 19. Showing the game through Warzone is also part of Activision's previously announced plan to use the battle royale title to engage the playerbase directly.

The rumored Vanguard is in development at Sledgehammer Games and is expected to launch this holiday. It's rumored to be a follow-up of sorts to Sledgehammer's 2017 game Call of Duty: WWII, and it will focus on the birth of the modern allied special forces, according to reports.

