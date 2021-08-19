Call Of Duty: Vanguard Requires 95 GB On Xbox Series X, Store Listing Reveals

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been officially revealed and it looks like it could require less storage than the most recent games in the series. Over on the Microsoft Store website, the Xbox Series X|S version of Call of Duty: Vanguard is listed as only requiring 95 GB of storage, although this might be missing some required content packs.

The two previous Call of Duty games have had the option to uninstall portions of the game, like the campaign, to make the file size smaller, which is possibly where the 95 GB file size comes from. If viewed in the Microsoft store on an Xbox Series X, the file size is listed as 90 GB without the content packs. The content packs may need to be installed to play certain modes in Vanguard, increasing the overall install size. The full size for the Ultimate and Cross-Gen editions--which include the content packs--are listed at 270 GB of storage, although this appears to be counting the beta, Xbox One version, and Series X|S version, only one of which you'd likely have installed at a time. The web page lists Vanguard's upcoming beta as a 50 GB install.

The Xbox One Version of the game takes up 70 GB, but again, that also doesn't include the content packs. Call of Duty games have had large file sizes in recent years, with last year's Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War currently taking 215 GB of storage on Xbox Series X. In addition to that Warzone is its own install, adding to the amount of storage Call of Duty requires.

These file sizes are potentially subject to change since Call of Duty Vanguard doesn't launch until November 5. Both the PC and the PlayStation store pages don't currently include file sizes for the game. The full reveal of Call of Duty Vanguard comes as Activision Blizzard is being sued by the State of California for discrimination.